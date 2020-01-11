Today is the first Convocation of JnU

:: JnU Correspondent ::

All are set to hold the first convocation of Jagannath University today, 14 years after the university was founded.

A total of 18,324 graduates have registered for attending the convocation. Among them, 11,877 are to get their bachelor’s degree, 4,829 would get master’s degree, 11 would get MPhil degree and six would PhD degree. Apart from them, 1,574 students will receive their certificates for evening programmes.

The chancellor of the university Md Abdul Hamid, also the president of the republic, will preside over the event while emeritus professor Arun Kumar Basak will deliver the convocation speech at the university’s central ground.

The participants have collected their costumes, bag, gift from their perspective department. Certificate will be given on January 11 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, on January 12 and 13 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The university vice-chancellor Md Mijanur Rahman said 17 students including PhD holders will receive certificates from president Abdul Hamid for their outstanding academic performance and contributions.

Centring on the convocation, some important roads of the old town of Dhaka, including those around Jagannath University, are likely to face severe traffic disruption today.

A cultural program will also be held on the campus from 4:30pm, famous artists including Bappa Mojumder will perform there.

A festive mood, amid tight security measures, is prevailing on the campus and its adjacent areas cantering the convocation.

Vice-chancellor Mijanur Rahman said that they had completed all preparations for the celebration and sought cooperation of all to make the convocation a successful one.