World Cup winning junior Tigers return home

Bangladesh have warmly welcomed the Junior Tigers in their arrival home with the country’s first-ever World Cup title.

A Biman flight carrying the Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 4:45pm.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan and other BCB officials received the champions with garland of flowers at the aiport.

After warm reception, the Akbar Ali-led young Tigers are being escorted to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where they will attend a press conference.

The young Tigers on Sunday thrashed India in South Africa’s Potchefstroom to lift ICC U-19 World Cup trophy.