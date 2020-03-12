Ensuring Justice towards Rape Victims through Judicial Activism

:: Mohammad Tajul Islam ::

Violence against women i.e. rape, sexual harassment etc transcends all boundaries of class and caste, age and relationships. It can happen to any woman, anywhere. Even educated and otherwise strong women remain in abusive relationships due to the pressures of an un-accepting family, an unforgiving society and an inefficient legal system.

In Bangladesh violence against women is widespread and in most of the cases the victims are underprivileged and poor women. Women from impoverished backgrounds are the most at risk of this dual harassment, which derive legitimacy from culturally dominant associations between poverty, promiscuity, and public visibility. The total population of Bangladesh is 17 core, 22 lacs, and 21 thousands. The ratio of woman: man is 100:102. The rate of birth is 1.11% and the rate of death is 28.7% (per thousand) UNFPA: 11/03/2019). Each year hundreds of thousands of women are forced into prostitution, thousands of young girls are genitally mutilated (Human Rights Monitor: VAW in 2018; 6 Odhikar). Violence against women is rooted in a global culture of discrimination which denies women’s equal rights with men and which legitimizes and sexualizes the violent appropriation of women’s bodies for individual gratification or for political ends. Social and cultural norms that deny women’s equal rights with men render women more vulnerable to sexual abuse. In many cases sexist policies and practices aggravate the violence women experience and increase women’s vulnerability to further violence, as these policies often deny women effective resource and force women to remain in violent situations (Women for women collection Article, 1983). Sexual violence does not exist in isolation.

It is compounded by discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, sexual identity, social status, religion, class, caste and age all of which may place women at an increased risk of violence. Such discrimination involves the denial of basic social and economic rights and restricts women’s access to justice (National Domestic Violence Hotline, National Center for Victims of Crime and Women’s law organization). Around the world, women have long been attributed the role of transmitters of culture and symbols of nation or community. Violence directed against women in often considered an attack against the values or “honor” of a society and therefore a particularly potent tool of war. If we look over the war affected countries, we will find that in those countries women and children’s are badly affected. Women make up 61% of adults living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. Three-quarters of all women living with HIV/AIDS live in that region. There between 13% and 45% of women are assaulted by intimate partners during their lifetime. In Sub-Saharan countries one in five women will survive rape or attempted rape. The continent of Latin America particularly Brazil and Dominican Republic is preferable to sex tourists than other continents. Children of this continent are sent to Europe and Middle East to be used in the sex industry. Child prostitutes in East Europe are cheaper than the far off countries. West Africa is the main channel of Africa for trafficking women and children. Child pornography has been banned in Australia since 1944. Thailand is very famous for sex tourism. It is also a main channel for trafficking women and children. Child trafficking and all sorts of sexual abusement of children are banned in Srilanka. In USA it is illegal to own child pornography. In Northern Uganda, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) abducts children, forcing girls into “marriage” and institutionalized rape (http:///www.ovw.usdoj.gov/domviolence.htm).

However, not only in South Asia, but also in the world at large, VAW has become one of the most visible and articulated social issues. Bangladesh is one of the countries having the highest incidence of domestic violence in the world (Mannan A.M. and Zohir Choudhury Salma: 2009:2).

Until recently, Bangladeshi legal system based on the British Penal Code and Common Law, deferred to religious personal laws in family matters thereby doing little to diminish married women’s vulnerability to family violence. The social, cultural and economic factors combined to compel Bangladeshi women to play the role of silent victims of violence (Akanda and Jahan 1983, P-5).

Despite specialized criminal laws for protecting women the suppression of violence against women and children act, the Dowry prohibition Act 1980 and subsequently newly enacted in 2018, the Child Marriage Restraint Act, to name a few instances of VAW especially dowry, domestic violence and rape have not decreased in any significant manner. So, the leading legal aid agencies are trying their best to implement those laws properly and to running on new laws.

To know about the types and degree of violence against women and service implementation process of deferent Legal Aid Agencies and Judicial Response in Bangladesh.

Specific Objectives are to-know the working procedure of Judiciary of Bangladesh and selected legal aid agencies against VAW. Discover the awareness of victim and her family members about legal aid services. Promote equity based gender sensitized family, society and state. Adopt measures to remove all forms of discrimination and

harassment against women and children. Eliminate obstacle against women development and empowerment. Discover the impact of legal aid programs on victimized women for

mainstreaming them in development process. identify the collaboration of different human rights and advocacy groups on various issues. Analyze the similarities of the programs of Legal Aid Agencies with social work profession.

Almost all the research work is more sorts of new world and full of some new problems, for which it is needed to tackle some new understanding. It is established that conducting research works is completely, a complex and scrutinizing actively based on scientific knowledge, attitude, skills and competence of the researcher. The study investigates about the programs and implementation process of major legal aid agencies.

Undoubtedly the area is very large. There is no remarkable previous study in the concerned topic. Some problems and limitations are therefore, inevitable in the way of conducting such an enormous task. The investigator, however, tried her best to conduct the study being free from personal prejudice. The problems and limitations, which have been perceived during the time of conducting in the process of investigation, are highlighted below:

• The investigation has been carried out mainly on the basis of

documentation technique. As selected legal aid agencies documents

have used here so, it might not represent the all legal aid agencies

programs.

• Since the study entitlement based on a sensitive issue, so collection of

data regarding the field was very tough to the researcher.

• It was not possible to select a large number of legal aid agencies for

data collection due to limitation of resources and time

• To find out the drawbacks of the programs or activities of legal aid

agencies participatory and observation methods were required to use.

But it was not possible in this study.

• To analyze the impact of legal aid services on victimized women, legal

term observations required to be used. But it was not possible for the

investigator.

• Though, legal aid services are universal for victimized of all societies

and there are many local and regional legal aid agencies working in our

country, it was not possible in our country, it was not possible for the

investigator to conduct this study in other than Dhaka City. Because,

this study was apart of the Masters Studies side by side other Courses.

• There is no remarkable previous study in the concerned topic. So, the

researcher had to face some problems to review the literature.

• As M.S.S is the primary stage to learn and practice research work so

there have been mistaken in research objectives, mythology and

checklist analysis.

• As the researcher has to bear the total cost of the research work, so it

has created obstacles to researcher work properly sometimes.

• As the investigation has to spend her time in practical research and in

field practicum too so she could not spend more time and emphasize

this research work only.

After all, the study has carried out in a new field of knowledge. Beside the limitations it can be a first hand data for the researchers who will carry out similar types of investigation in the same field in future.

The following are some of the recommendations to minimize the incidents of VAW and to expand the legal aid services:

• At first awareness should be build up in all sections of people about VAW and rights of an individual. An aware person can protect him or herself from any kind of abuse. If she or he is concerned about legal aid agencies she/he can easily get rid of abusing. So, the topic “VAW” should be included in secondary and higher secondary syllabus with legal aid background. This program will be successful by awaking the teachers.

This study identified that women and children at every stage become victimized of violence. So, media and training program can play vital role. There are a lot of laws and ordinance against VAW but the victims do not get facilities properly. So, the government should take proper steps to inform and make aware of them. Most of the victimized women live in the grassroots level and they have no idea about legal aid agencies and their services. So, there should be a legal cell in village and city levels to give free legal advice to women in distress. Women, whether educated or not, rural or urban, single or married, young or old, hardly know their rights regarding inheritance, marriage, divorce custody of the children or other relevant issues which generate the causes of such crimes.

The legal aid agencies have to increase their training, workshop, propaganda, publicizing and advocacy program from top to bottom level. The last 12 months 1463 women have been abused by in the form of rape, sexual assault and harassment (Ain O Shalish Kendra 31 December 2019). One of them has suicide per week. So, the government should take longer program to stop abusing. The main causes of violence are discrimination so it should be prohibited from all stage of life. The political leaders, law enforcing agencies, Imam and other who conduct shalish program have to be more active, unbiased, practical and superstition free. The governments as well as the legal aid agencies have to take proper steps to enact all of the laws and ordinance against VAW to ensure women’s human rights. The police administrations have to increase financial facilities to help the victims as a part of client support systems. There are only six one stop crises center. So, the government have to take proper steps to established more occs at every districts of the country and the programs of occs (one stop crises center) should be free from any kind of partials.

• The medical checkup of the victimized women should be given first

priority.

• The existing forensics department should be modernized. The

government has to take proper steps to start forensics department at

every districts for medico legal exam by appointed different specialist.

• Both government and legal aid services have to ensure free

environment to the legal cells. The obstacles of proper investigation

should reform quickly.

• Finally, more and more researches have to be organized in this issue to

demolish VAW and make a beautiful, prosperous nation free from any

violence

Finally, vast majority of women endure daily beatings, harassment for dowry, physiological and economic violence, while other women become targets of extreme forms of violence such as incest, rape, forced, marriage, early marriage and dowry deaths. Violence against women affects all spheres of women’s live; their autonomy, productivity, capacity to care for themselves, their children and their quality life. ‘Crossfire’ is an extra-judicial killings, it is not solution at all to stop rape & violence against women and child in Bangladesh. We need some legal measures to uproot the rape and to punish the rapist in the existing laws in Bangladesh.

It is the duty of the state to build a society free from crime and violence and to ensure gender equality. But VAW is a complex and multidimensional problem. There are factors at the individual, household and societal levee that put women at risk or alternatively may help to reduce the risk of increasing in quality, intensity and brutality. This is urgently needed to ensure the impact of intervention in violence against women. The centrality of the state in addressing VAW is frequently emphasized. However, the state or the legal aid agencies alone cannot effectively address issues related to VAW. Partnership between GO, NGO and the spread of legal aid services should be explored through integrated intervention to deal with VAW related issues. The effective collaboration of government, legal aid agencies, CBOS media organization is very much necessary to stop violence against women and make a happy violence & rape free Bangladesh.

