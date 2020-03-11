Glorious inauguration of Bangabandhu Smriti Gold Cup Cricket Tournament in Satkhira

‘Children from Satkhira will play very important role in sport in the future’

:: Correspondent, Satkhira ::

At the inauguration of the Bangabandhu Smriti Gold Cup Cricket Tournament in Satkhira on the occasion of Mujib Year, Freedom War Minister AA Mozammel Haque said Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born. He was the best human being of all time. We have to work in conformity with the ideal of this great man possessing great personality. As he was a patriot, her daughter Sheikh Hasina is also a true patriot. Formerly those who were in power have grafted the money of the poor. Plundered the country’s wealth. Begum Khaleda Zia is now in jail after grafting the orphan’s money.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 13th Bangabandhu Memorial Gold Cup Cricket Tournament at Satkhira Government College grounds on Wednesday afternoon, the minister added that many cricketers of Satkhira are now presenting country’s honor to the world. In the future, the children of Satkhira play a vital role in the sport and will play a part in enhancing the country’s reputation.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is sincere to the sport. She continues his efforts to strengthen and improve sports. The Prime Minister has already taken many important steps in the development of sports which no government has taken before. As the special guest at the inaugural match of the eight-member cricket tournament organized by the district Awami League on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP of Satkhira-1 constituency Mustafa Lutfullah, The main sponsor of the tournament is Satkhira’s son Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan CIP the Director of the FBCCI, Chairman of the Bangladesh Human Rights Development Commission, Editor and publisher of widely publicized The Daily Vorer Pata, and The Daily People`s Time, Deputy Commissioner of Satkhira SM Mostafa Kamal, Satkhira District Awami League General Secretary and Zilla Parishad Chairman Alhaj Nazrul Islam, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahaman and National cricketer Rubel Hussein delivered speech.

Speaking on the occasion, the main sponsor of the tournament Satkhira’s son, FBCCI director, Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan CIP Erteza Hasan CIP first expressed gratitude to the invited ministers and Satkhira residents.

He said, “I was born in Satkhira – from this responsibility I came to sponsor of the Bangabandhu Smriti Gold Cup Cricket Tournament. In addition, I was involved with cricket as the Chairman of the BPL’s Rangpur Raiders and the main sponsor of the last Bangabandhu BPL Sylhet Thunder.

Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan also said that despite being born in a BNP-Jamaat area, inspired by the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, my family was involved with Awami League politics. In that inheritance, I am also doing Awami League politics. As an activist of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the Nation, I have always fought ideologically. The fight will continue InshAllah.

The great help for the arrangement such a big tournament, Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan expressed gratitude to the father-like president and general secretary of the Satkhira district Awami League. He added that if the people of Satkhira were on his side, he would continue to assist him in the development of Satkhira. District Awami League President Bir freedom fighter Munsur Ahmed presided over the event.

At the end of the inauguration, a friendly match was held between the Satkhira Sheikh Russell Sports Cycle and the Satkhira eleven. The next 13th march Sheikh Russell Sports Cycle vs Ganmukhi Sangha at 5am on Friday, March 14, Yunus Ali Memorial Shangshad vs Magpie Club from Jessore, March 15 United Cricket Club vs. Khulna Boyra Youth Association and Young Balaka Sports Cycle Club vs Town sporting club on March 16 will be held respectively. The Former Office Secretary of the District Awami League Sheikh Haroon ur Rashid conducted the entire program.