Mashrafe announces retirement from captaincy

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced his retirement from the post of the captain of the national team.

The third ODI against Zimbabwe will be his last match as Bangladesh captain.

He announced his retirement from captaincy at a press conference held at Press Conference Hall of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mashrafe said, he talked with BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon after taking his decision.

According to UNB, Mashrafe took over the captaincy for the second time back in 2014. Since then, he led the Tigers in 87 ODIs with winning 49 matches till the date. He is the only Bangladeshi captain who led Bangladesh in two 50-over World Cup. Along with ODI captaincy, Mashrafe led the Tigers in one Test and 28 T20Is as well. In total, he led Bangladesh in 116 international games and won 60 of them.

Mashrafe captained Bangladesh for the first time in a Test against West Indies back in 2009 at Kingstown. He, however, couldn’t finish that game due to an injury. Shakib Al Hasan led the Tigers in the remaining parts of that game.

In his first stint as the captain, Mashrafe led Bangladesh in 18 international games starting from July 2009 to October 2010. He got the captaincy back for the second and final stint in 2014. But this time only for limited-over cricket. Mashrafe announced his retirement from T20Is in 2017, and Shakib became the new T20Is captain. Eventually, Mashrafe was Bangladesh’s captain only in ODIs.

There were many talks about Mashrafe’s retirement at the start of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe. But the right-arm pacer never revealed his future plan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also manifested that they are not expecting Mashrafe as Bangladesh’s captain anymore aiming to hand over the rule to a new one who can lead the Tigers till the next World Cup.