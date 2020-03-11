Papia, her husband on 15-day remand

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Narsingdi Jubo Mohila League’s suspended leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon have been placed on 15-day remand each in three cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman placed the couple on a 10-day remand each in two cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, another court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted a five-day remand prayer for them in a case filed with Bimanbandar Police Station for possessing fake currencies.

Papia and Sumon were produced before the courts with a 30-day remand prayer each in the three cases.

Earlier, on February 22, RAB arrested Papia and her husband, along with their accomplices, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies, and cash.

RAB recovered seven passports, around Tk2.12 lakh in cash, Tk 25,600 in fake currency, and a huge amount of fake currencies of different countries.