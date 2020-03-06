PM for research to boost SME sector

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday put immense importance to research on demand, production and marketing to flourish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of the country.

“Research is urgently needed. Through the research, we can determine product demand, production and marketing. We’ve to do it and we’ll do it,” she said while inaugurating the nine-day ‘8th National SME Product Fair 2020’ at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), reports UNB.

The SME Foundation organised the fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital to promote SME products and bring the local small and medium entrepreneurs under a single roof.

The Prime Minister said researchers have to find out the solution for mitigating the demand for raw materials for SMEs. “We have to ensure the source and supply of raw materials locally. We’ve to look for the method to produce all these raw materials in our own country,” she said.

She said the demand for products is the other thing which should be given importance during the research work. “We’ve to point out the demand of buyers — in which area they are looking for what kinds of products, what are the most demanded products. We’ve to produce those items,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said extensive research is urgently needed to figure out the overall matter.

She said the government is taking various initiatives to increase the purchase capacity of the people of the country aiming to expand the domestic market for locally produced products. “Keeping that in mind, we’re taking steps, we are working to materialise that,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said highest importance should be given to food processing industries.

“Because, the demand for food will surely be increased in the world. On the other hand, the more economic solvency will be achieved by the people, the more the demand for the processed foods and nutrition enriched foods will be increased. So, we have to put our focus on this sector,” she said.

The Prime Minister urged SME owners to produce cent percent export-oriented goods and manufacture goods complementary to heavy industries considering demands of consumers.