PM inaugurates country’s first expressway

The country’s first-ever expressway from Dhaka to Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila has been opened to public.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 55km four-lane highway, with a service lane on both sides, on the day through video conference from Gono Bhaban on Thursday morning.

According to the project details, the expressway has five flyovers, 19 underpasses as well as some 100 bridges and culverts, which will contribute to the national economy by boosting trade and commerce in the country.

It has two parts stretching 35-kilometre long from Jatrabari intersection to Mawa and 20-kilometre long from Pancchar to Bhanga.

Commuters will be able to take full advantage of the expressway after the now under-construction Padma Bridge is completed. The 6.15km multipurpose bridge will likely be opened to traffic in June 2021.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Dhaka and Faridpur by several hours, improving connectivity between Dhaka and the southern districts.