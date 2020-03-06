Road accidents claim 18 lives in four districts

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Eighteen people were killed and eight others injured in road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Feni districts and Savar upazila in Dhaka on Thursday night and Friday.

In Habiganj, nine people were killed and four others injured when a microbus carrying a bridegroom and his relatives crashed into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Kandigaon in Nabiganj upazila in the morning.

The Sylhet-bound microbus from Narayanganj hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering around 6:30 am, leaving eight people dead on the spot and five others injured, said Ershadul Haq Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police.

Seven of the deceased were identified as Abbas Uddin, 60, Imon, 26, Rabbi, Mohsin, Razib, Asma and Sumona.

Sumona succumbed to her injuries when she was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Traffic movement on the busy road remained suspended for sometime following the accident.

In Brahmanbaria, six people were killed and four others injured as a microbus caught fire after collision with a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Rampur Bhati in Bijoynagar upazila early Friday.Four of the deceased were identified as Sohan, 20, Sagar, 22, Rifat, 16 and Emon, 14.

Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Biswaroad Highway Police Station, said the Sylhet-bound microbus from Narayanganj caught fire after it collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Limon Paribahan’ around 3:30 am, leaving six microbus passengers dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

In Savar, a police constable was killed when a truck ran over him on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Ulail in Savar early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Ahmed, 22, son of Abdul Malek of Ashulia. He was posted at Narayanganj District Police Lines.

The accident occurred around 2 am when a goods-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying Akash while he was going to his workplace in Narayanganj, leaving him dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station Abdullah Hel Baki.

A case was filed with Savar Model police Station.

Police seized the ruck but could not arrest its driver as he managed to flee.

In Feni, two motorcyclists were killed when a motorbike fell into a ditch beside an under- construction bridge on Sonagazi-Feni regional highway at Satbaria in Sonagazi upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque Shahed, 32 and Mohamamd Babul Mia, 28 of Jorarganj area in Chattogram district.

Moin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station, said the motorbike carrying two people fell into the ditch around 11:30 pm, leaving them injured.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Shahed dead. Babul died on the way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place as there was no warning sign at the construction site, said police.