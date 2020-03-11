Two coronavirus patients make recovery, says IEDCR

:: Peoples Time Online ::

It is good news indeed! Two of the three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered from the disease, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday, reports UNB.

“Two of the three people infected with the coronavirus have made the full recovery. They tested negative in a retest on Tuesday. They’ll be discharged from the hospital soon,” IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said.

She was addressing a regular press briefing at the IEDCR.